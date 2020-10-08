CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Here’s Why D.C.’s School Without Walls Principal Was Dismissed

School Bus

Source: KiddNation

This morning a protest outside of D.C.’s School Without Walls erupted after news that it’s principal, Richard Trogisch, was dismissed. Many were confused as to why he was let go. He’s been described as a “pillar of the community” so it didn’t make sense to a lot of parents and students.

Trogisch’s withdrawal comes as D.C. is preparing to bring back some students for in-person learning. There were speculations that his firing happened because he was vocal about not reopening School Without Walls. It was later discovered that Principal Richard Trogisch was removed after letting a student “jump the line” on the school’s waiting list.

DCPS sent an email out to parents of students at the two schools he served as principal. In this message, they explained that his departure was “effective immediately,” and thanked him for his service.

 

Here’s Why D.C.’s School Without Walls Principal Was Dismissed  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.09.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
Fired Louisville Police Chief On Breonna Taylor Coverup…

Steve Conrad, who was fired over the summer after the police shooting death of restaurant owner Daniel McAtee, was incorrectly…
10.07.20
As Pence-Harris Debate Looms, So Does Uncertainty

With Trump's recent coronavirus scare, the debate schedule ahead of November's vote has the potential to change drastically.
10.06.20
New Biden Campaign ‘Get Out The Vote’ Ads…

Ludacris, Jeezy, Monica and Jermaine Dupri will appear in the 60-second spots scheduled to air in several battleground states.
10.07.20
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
Close