Comedian, radio host, and now deputy? Our very own GRIFF revealed he was deputized in a small town in Pennsylvania but Erica has some doubts.

Check out the hilarious story above!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’S Prayer For His Police Deputy Status [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: