Former Ravens Torrey Smith Partners To Reopen A West Baltimore Rec Center

Former Ravens Torrey Smith announced his partnership with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks to run programming at Hilton Recreation Center, which has been closed since 2008.

He founded the Level82 fund that aims to “leverage the power of community collaboration” to help Baltimore families.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Smith plans to have a presence at the West Baltimore rec center and his kids will enroll in some of its programs.

“We’re back to doing what we would truly feel like we were born to do, which is to help the community,” said Torrey Smith. “It’s something that, I’m not going to lie, we’re a little nervous about. But we’re excited about the responsibility to help others and to be hands-on with the community and helping to change the community one family and one individual at a time.”

