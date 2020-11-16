CLOSE
Comedian Sinbad Recovering From Recent Stroke

Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXII - Red Carpet

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

Famed stand-up comedian Sinbad is currently recovering from a recent stroke. The comedian’s family confirmed the news with Variety on Monday (November 16), calling him a source of “love and joy.”

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family said in a statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you.”

The 64-year-old star of such movies as First Kid, Jingle All The Way, Good Burger, and Necessary Roughness also gained fame by playing Walter Oakes on A DIfferent World for four seasons from 1987 to 1991.

Comedian Sinbad Recovering From Recent Stroke  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Sinbad

