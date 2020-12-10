CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald Trump Reacts

The former business mogul stated that if this were common knowledge during the election, it would have swayed votes in his favor.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee

Source: Handout / Getty

President Donald Trump has revived one of his many targets in stating his case that the presidential election was rigged in Hunter Biden. The son of President-Elect Joe Biden announced that he’s under federal investigation for taxes, prompting an expected response from Trump who believes it could have aided his claims that the election was rigged.

In a statement, Hunter Biden, 50, offered a statement regarding the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Delaware’s intentions to investigate his tax affairs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the statement read.

The Office of the President-Elect also issued a statement, writing, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

The younger Biden became the target of Trump and conservative pundits due to claims of alleged shady dealings in Ukraine and other foreign entities.

While the charges made from that side have yet to produce any actionable evidence of wrongdoing, the rallying cry from the right suggests that there was measurable hope that the chatter would damage President-Elect Biden’s chances in November at the polls, similarly to the overbaked claims of former candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

Trump naturally seized on this moment as an appeal to his base and added to his continuing challenge to the election results, using his preferred vehicle of Twitter to take his digs.

If you’re looking for Election Rigging, look no further. That’s what this is. They kept information from the public in order to influence the outcome of the Election. They RIGGED it,” Trump tweeted, quoting Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Photo: Getty

Hunter Biden’s Taxes Under Investigation, Outgoing President Donald Trump Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Donald Trump , hunter biden

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close