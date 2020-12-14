CLOSE
These 5 Black-Owned Businesses Offer The Perfect Holiday Stocking Stuffers

Brooklyn Soul

Source: Brooklyn Soul / Brooklyn Soul

Tis the season for cute stocking stuffers. Holiday gifting looks a little different this year as we experience our very first socially-distant Christmas. We’ve had a traumatic year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The call to support black-owned businesses has been on everyone’s agenda in efforts to keep them afloat during these unpredictable times. Although there has always been a strong need to keep the black dollar circulating within our community, people have been more intentional about how they’re spending their money.

With Christmas being a blink away, it’s time to fill those stocking stuffers with cute gifts that don’t include socks or Starbucks gift cards. If you’re on the hunt for fun holiday trinkets to include in a stocking stuffer, then we’ve got you covered. These 5 Black-owned businesses have amazing, thoughtful gifts for your loved ones.

Beau Tie Cosmetics

Beau Tie Cosmetics

Source: Beau Tie Cosmetics / Tie Cooper

Have you ever seen a lipstick packaging this luxurious? Beau Tie Cosmetics sells a variety of highly pigmented, high moisture lipsticks, packed with vitamin E. A portion of all proceeds will go towards their nonprofit organization, Hi BeauTea Party. The organization’s mission is to provide education, resources, and strategies to beauty professionals.

Introvert N the City Mindful Moon Deck

Introvert N the City

Source: Introvert N the City / Introvert N the City

Who couldn’t benefit from some daily inspiration? The Mindful Moon Deck inspires you to explore your fullest potential with 50 thought-provoking affirmations. Set the tone of your day by pulling a card, or pluck one when you’re in need of some clarity or inspiration. This is the perfect gift for anyone who is on a spiritual or self-love journey.

Brooklyn Soul

Brooklyn Soul

Source: Brooklyn Soul / Brooklyn Soul

Can we get into the beauty of these handmade accessories? During Brooklyn Soul’s Black Friday sale, I stocked up on some goodies that I’ve been eyeballing. This store sells an array of earrings, bracelets and waist beads that makes for a perfectly stylish stocking stuffer.

Brave Hart Co.

Brave Hart Co

Source: Brave Hart Co / Ashia

The ancient proverb “Black don’t crack” has been proven time and time again by ageless Black women everywhere. Our flawless skin is because we do what it takes to manage our melanin. Brave Hart’s Tea Tree Toner, Clarifying Cleanser, and Rose + Chamomile Facial Serum has developed the blueprint to fresh, clear skin. You can purchase each item separately, or you can take advantage of their bundle deals.

 

Ase Bodycare

Ase Body Care

Source: Ase Body Care / Ase Body Care

My biggest flex is that I grew long, healthy hair during quarantine. Hair maintenance can be annoying, but products like Ase’s Hair Growth Oil, Hair Butter, and Hydrating Spray makes the process of managing your mane such easier. In addition to hair products, the brand carries natural deodorants, body scrubs, and natural toothpaste!

 

These 5 Black-Owned Businesses Offer The Perfect Holiday Stocking Stuffers  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close