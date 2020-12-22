CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

KeKe Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered To Pay For Her Dermatologist When She Was 14

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 10, 2020

Source: Bonnie Biess / Getty

A few weeks ago, Keke Palmer detailed her struggles with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. After struggling for years with bad acne breakouts, doctors were finally able to get to the root of the problem.

In a lengthy Instagram post, KeKe expressed her frustrations of being misdiagnosed by doctors. She mentioned that her acne was so bad that people in her field offered to pay for a dermatologist. Now in an interview with People TV, she explains that Tyler Perry was one of the people willing to invest in her skin care treatments.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I remember when I was 14 and Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP awards and literally said, ‘I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin,’” Palmer said. “So what I’ve dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me.”

Tyler Perry has been known to silently invest in Black people so that they could live up to their fullest potential. His acts of selflessness are admirable and always appreciated. He is a true example of what it means to invest in the Black community to build wealth and prosperity within our community.
“I’m grateful to Tyler Perry to this day. I don’t tell many people that story, but I was so grateful to him for helping me because he had the resources and he was paying it forward,” she added. “And he was giving me that kind of first introduction to doing that personal care and knowing that I don’t have to live like that. If there’s something I want to improve about myself, there are people that can help me with that.”As KeKe continues to be open about her struggle with PCOS, she is inspiring other people who are struggling with the same condition. She was fortunate to have people like Tyler Perry in her corner to help her address her acne problems. This has been a long journey for KeKe and I’m glad she’s on the road to learning about her condition, and figuring out ways to overcome it.

KeKe Palmer Reveals Tyler Perry Offered To Pay For Her Dermatologist When She Was 14  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Keke Palmer , Tyler Perry

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close