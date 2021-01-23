CLOSE
R.I.P. Gregory Sierra of 'Sanford and Son' and 'Barney Miller' Dies at Age 83

One of the many familiar faces of television from the 1970’s has passed away this month.

Actor Gregory Sierra died on Jan. 4 in California “according to Orange County records.”  His death was recently confirmed through a family spokesperson.

From KIRO-TV Seattle:

Sierra played Julio Fuentes, the Puerto Rican neighbor of Fred Sanford on “Sanford and Son.” He also played the role of Sgt. Miguel “Chano” Amanguale on “Barney Miller,” starring as one of the original detectives in the diverse 12th Precinct in Greenwich Village with Hal Linden, Abe Vigoda, Ron Glass, Max Gail and Jack Soo.

Sierra also had a memorable guest-starring role in an episode of ‘All in the Family’ in the 1970’s.

Sierra continued with his acting career into the 1990’s with roles in ‘Miami Vice,’ ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ ‘Hill Street Blues,’ MacGyver,’ ‘Soap,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ and ‘The X-Files’ among others.

His film career included appearances in ‘The Towering Inferno,’ ‘Beneath the Planet of the Apes,’ ‘Papillon,’ ‘Honey, I Blew Up the Kid’ and ‘The Other Side of the Wind.’

Here are some highlights of Sierra from one of his best-known roles on ‘Sanford and Son’ below:

