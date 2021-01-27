Push To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Maryland

While medical marijuana is already legal in Maryland, there is a new push to legalize recreational marijuana.

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have already legalized recreational cannabis.

State Del. Jazz Lewis of Prince George County, and a coalition of legalization advocates have introduced a legalization measure, House Bill 32, in Annapolis.

According to the Baltimore Business Journal, this bill would call for tax revenue collection from legalized marijuana to be invested in the state’s four historically Black colleges as well as communities impacted by the war on drugs.

Public opinion polls both nationally and in Maryland have shown increasing support for marijuana legalization.

