Baltimore Church Founded In The 1860’s Creates A Reparation Fund

There is a church located in Bolton Hill in Baltimore, an Episcopal church, which was founded by slave owners back in the 1860’s. its members recently took a vote and decided to spend $500,000 over the next five years to establish a fund intended as reparations for slavery. 

The plan is to set aside $100,000 to donate in the next year to community organizations doing “justice-centered work.” The fund aims to address race-based inequalities that took root during slavery and proliferated for generations in the church and in the community at large.

The parish will take half the funding from its endowment and half from its operating budget, and will provide $100,000 each year for the next five years, the Rev. Grey Maggiano, the rector, said.

