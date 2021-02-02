CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Area Based DTLR Villa Will Be Acquired By British Retailer

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
DTLR2

Source: DTLR2 / DTLR

A British sports and outdoor apparel retailer announced on Monday plans to buy Baltimore area-based DTLR Villa.

JD Sports Fashion Plc, which owns Finish Line and several European sports apparel chains will acquire DTLR Villa for $495 million in cash.

DTLR, which runs stores 247 U.S. stores in 19 states got its start as Downtown Locker Room in Baltimore in 1983 and later rebranded under the DTLR name. It merged with Philadelphia-based Sneaker Villa in 2017 and is now majority-owned by BRS & Co., a New York-based investment firm and Goode Capital.

According to The Baltimore Business Journal, JD Sports said it sees the East Coast-based DTLR as a complementary addition to its other chains in the United States.

Baltimore Area Based DTLR Villa Will Be Acquired By British Retailer  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close