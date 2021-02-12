Three men in Baltimore County could spend 20 years in federal prison for allegedly running a phony website to sell coronavirus vaccines for $30 a dose.

According to WJZ, Olakitan Oluwalade, 22, and his cousin, Odunayo Baba Oluwalade, 25, both of Windsor Mill and Kelly Lamont Williams, 22, of Owings Mill were indicted by Federal Prosecutors and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

They created a phony website to resemble the site of vaccine maker Moderna Inc.

“The logo, markings, colors and texts on the Fake Domain were visually similar to that of Company 1′s actual home page,” prosecutors wrote.

All three men are scheduled to appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

3 Baltimore County Men Indicted For Phony Website To Sell Covid-19 Vaccines was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1: