Al Sharpton Files For Divorce After Being Separated From Wife For 16 Years

At last the founder of the National Action Network has taken action.

Al Sharpton has finally said he is going to head out. After much delay he is formally dissolving his holy union.

As spotted on TMZ the famous reverend has filed for divorce from his wife of almost 40 years; well on paper. The two have been estranged from each other since 2004 but the outspoken media personality finally took the proper steps to legally terminate any connections to her. Apparently, the New York City native submitted the paperwork on Thursday, February 11.

This is not the first time the activist has made the news due to his love life or lack thereof. In July 2013 The Daily News reported that the activist started allegedly dating fashion stylist Aisha McShaw while still married to his second wife Marsha Tinsley. That marriage lasted under a year.

Sharpton and Jordan originally met in 1970’s when he was touring with James Brown and Kathy was a backup singer for The Godfather of Soul. They two have two daughters together, Dominique and Ashley. At this time it is unclear if either will be requesting spousal support.

