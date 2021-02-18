CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom On Netflix

Foxx is back in his comedy bag, but streaming.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Jamie Foxx is rocking with Netflix. Today (February 18), the Oscar-winning actor, comedian and musician announced his new sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which will be exclusively on the streaming service.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will star Foxx as Brian Dixon, a character described as a “successful business owner and bachelor” who gets thrust into the role of a full-time dad to his teenaged daughter Sasha, portrayed by Kyla-Drew.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Also starring in the series are David Alan Grier (who real heads will recognize as his old In Living Color castmate) as Brian’s father and Porscha Coleman as his sister.

The new sitcom, which will consist of eight (8), 30-minute episodes was inspired by Foxx’s actual relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who also happens to serve as an executive producer on the series. Recently, Foxx had yet another star turn voicing the lead character in the critically claimed Disney animated film Soul.

It’s been 20 years since Foxx starred in The Jamie Foxx Show, which aired from 1996 to 2001 on The WB network. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! reunites Foxx with his old showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! will premiere April 14, check out first look photos of the new show below.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! still

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Jamie Foxx Announces ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Sitcom On Netflix  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

jamie foxx , netflix

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close