CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The Palace Is Now Responding To Meghan & Prince Harry’s Major Tea Spill

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

Source: Handout / Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave the interview of the century to Oprah Winfrey on CBS, Sunday night, and the royal couple spilled major high noon tea.

Meghan Markle made it plan that the protection she was promised was never received and she had to endure not only being dragged by the tabloids but in a nut shell by her own family that she married into, except for The Queen.  Things got so bad that Meghan Markle put serious thoughts into checking up out of there permanently by killing herself, the crazy part is when she went to them, ‘the firm’, to get some help with her suicidal thoughts, they were like, umm no, you can’t do that.  She dealt with racism on a whole other level, scripts being flipped on her as well as Prince Harry to the point where Prince Harry said the whole scene was looking to much like what happened to his mother, so they had no choice but to bounce.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Major fights/debates on television and in the tabloids have been going on since the interview aired however Buckingham Palace has been a little quit until now and it appears they are saying mums the word in their official statement.

Hear Ye Hear Ye !!

 

The Palace Is Now Responding To Meghan & Prince Harry’s Major Tea Spill  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

meghan markle

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close