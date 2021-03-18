CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Georgia Sheriff Who Thinks Asian Spa Murderer “Had A Bad Day” Promoted Racist Anti-Asian Shirts On Facebook

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Asian Americans are angry, scared, and outraged after Robert Aaron Long targeted three Asian-owned businesses and murdered eight people, six of which were Asian women. It is obviously a hate crime despite what certain media outlets and talking heads on Twitter might try to tell you. It is and anyone saying otherwise will never see Heaven.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Included in that lot is Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker. Yesterday, during a press conference about the mass shooting, Baker said that Long, who has been charged with the eight murders, “was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope” and that Tuesday “was a really bad day for him, and this is what he did.”

Unfortunately, Baker didn’t do any of those things. Instead, he kept talking, “He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

As egregiously offensive as those comments are to all of us but mostly the victims and their grieving families, we now have a very clear understanding of exactly why he made them. It’s because he empathizes with Robert Aaron Long. He can relate. Not to sex addiction, but to the hate. Capt. Baker gets why Long hates Asian people because he also previously posted anti-Asian sentiments on Facebook just like his white domestic terrorist comrade.

According to NBC News, the internets most expeditious detectives found a March 2020 post where Baker was promoting the sale of COVID-19 t-shirts inscribed with a not-so-subtle, two-sided message that supported Donald Trump and hate toward Asians:

“Place your order while they last,” Baker wrote above the photo of two T-shirts that said, “Covid 19 IMPORTED VIRUS FROM CHY-NA.”

That Facebook page is now closed. Surprise, surprise.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Georgia Sheriff Who Thinks Asian Spa Murderer “Had A Bad Day” Promoted Racist Anti-Asian Shirts On Facebook  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close