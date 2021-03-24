CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Tracee Ellis Ross Reminisces With Jimmy Fallon In This Noteworthy Clip From A Patti LaBelle Tribute In 2005

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross reminisces with host Jimmy Fallon during her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show. The actress is reminded of a moment where her and Fallon introduced a special tribute to Patti LaBelle in 2005. The hilarious clip is a true blast from the past and, thanks to Ross’ skillful editing, fans saw her and Fallon entertain an audience before a noteworthy, reunited performance from Patti LaBelle’s former singing group, LaBelle, in this memorable (or not so much due to Ross’ terrible memory) clip.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Black-ish star comments on her makeup as Fallon shows her a photo from the night prefacing her comments with, “it was hot.”

“Look at my face. Look at my make up,” Ross laughs, “Oh my gosh. I never wanna see that again.”

We must admit the makeup wasn’t blending as flawlessly as it does today, but the beauty industry has progressed tremendously since 2005 and Ross deserves to give her beautiful face a bit more grace.

The clip comes from a tribute to the soul songstress, Patti Labelle, entitled All-Star Salute to Patti LaBelle: Live From Atlantis. It debuted November 8, 2005 with Ross and her Black-ish costar, Anthony Anderson, as her co-host for the evening. The night filled with special performances from artists like Yolanda Adams, who’s mentioned in the short clip Ross shared, Ashanti, Mario, Nelly and Fallon himself.

Ross pulls Fallon from the audience and he gives a stellar Michael Mcdonald impression, which he’s performed recently on his late night show.

Nothing is safe on the inner-webs of digital space, so be careful with old, embarrassing videos of yourself. Yes, Ms. Tracee, the Internet saves absolutely everything. Regardless of the slight personal imperfections, this clip brought us joy.

Tracee Ellis Ross Reminisces With Jimmy Fallon In This Noteworthy Clip From A Patti LaBelle Tribute In 2005  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Tracee Ellis Ross

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close