N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black Father Of Her Children Says Of Viral Racist Outburst

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman who went viral this week after a video showed her hurling the N-word at a Black bakery employee who refused her service because she wouldn’t wear a mask is speaking out about the racist episode in New York City.

Durven Dawes, who is Black, had some choice words about Stephanie Denaro, the pro-Trump, COVID-denying, anti-vaxxing racist mother of his biracial children who were also present and filmed in the video recorded at Davidovich Bakery located in Essex Market on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. TMZ reported that Dawes said Denaro using the N-word is “nothing new for her” and called on her to not only accept responsibility for her actions but to also atone for them.

Dawes recently told a TMZ camera crew in New York that he has “a problem with everybody using that form of language” and said he was “concerned about my children’s safety.” He also suggested “she gets proper mental care” and described her words as “race spitting poison.”

Finding out the father of Denaro’s children is Black was just the latest twist to the racist saga that happened during a recent trip to the bakery that she is now banned from. Denaro told the New York Post this week that she never called the bakery employee the N-word, despite video evidence to the contrary.

“I didn’t call him the N-word. I called him a term to describe his behavior,” Denaro insisted, revising history. “Listen, there are different ways to spell things. I called him a specific word.”

However, Denaro also took to her Instagram account this week to express that she did not have any remorse for the reason she’s been added to the annals of Karen infamy.

“I came here to say this,” she posted. “I STAND BY WHAT I SAID!!!!! You mistreat me with my children. You infringed on my freedoms. I have freedom of speech. I can SAY WHAT I FEEL. Leave me alone and stop attacking me for saying my opinion.”

Denaro added: “But to say a variance of a word is off limits because of somebody’s skin tone? That’s just a weird way form of gate-keeping. If a Black mother was using these words wouldn’t it be child abuse too?”

Denaro’s four bi-racial children were by her side during the encounter which took place after the worker asked Denaro to wear a mask for social distancing precautions. After Denaro refused, the worker told Denaro she would be denied service and asked her to leave.

When a security officer intervened and asked her to leave, Denaro was bubbling with racist hatred.

“Why? ‘Cause he’s a b—h ass n—-r?” she asked, prompting nearby patrons to respond in shock. Denaro then began repeating the slur in the video.

“That’s what he is! That’s what he is!” she said before adding: “B—h ass n—-r…I just said it!”

Watch the unfortunate video footage below.

RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK — Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021

Denaro was eventually escorted out by security. It was reported that the NYPD initially suggested that it would not be investigating the matter because a police report was never filed. However, TMZ reported that a complaint has since been filed with the NYPD.

Dawes, the father of Denaro’s kids, had a message for her: “atone yourself, you’re educated enough to do the right thing.

Dawes may be wrong about that, however, since Denaro was also filmed harassing an Asian shopper at a nearby Whole Foods following the incident at Davidovich Bakery.

Anti-Mask Racist Karen (from the last post) now at Whole Foods in NY being racist toward an Asian shopper. pic.twitter.com/kCs2wAESpb — Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021

Using multiple Instagram accounts, Denaro repeatedly posts her bizarre encounters, including one recent post where she showed an empty bus where a driver was forced to curb the bus after she refused to wear a mask.

In one post, Denaro claimed that she’s a Black woman, posting a forged ancestry breakdown that said she was 39 percent Nigerian.

“All of you hating on me for no reason! News flash!!!! I AM BLACK!!!!!’ Denaro posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“My skin color does not look dark but my ancestry results came back as me being black! So do not be mad at me no more.”

She also claimed that she has no issue using the N-word since her children are bi-racial.

This is America.

