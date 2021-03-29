CLOSE
Suspect Dead After 3 Fatal Shootings, Fire In Baltimore County

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A 27-year-old man is dead after 3 fatal shootings and a fire in Baltimore County.

The first shooting happened at a Royal Farms on the 1600 block of Middleborough Road around 6:43 a.m. Sunday in Essex. Police said Joshua Green used his car to block in the parking lot and then went on a shooting spree.

He first shot 62-year-old Alpha Smith while she sat in her car. He then went inside of the Royal Farms, shooting and killing 43-year-old Silvesta Daye Jr. Green also shot employee Joshua Robinson. Robinson survived and is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

While police were responding to the shooting, a call came in for a fire at an apartment complex. They found Green lying dead outside of the apartment complex from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Later Sunday, police went to a Phoenix area home to notify the shooter’s next of kin. But, when they arrived, they found Green’s parents, 58-year-old Douglas Green and 62-year-old Olivia Green, dead in the garage from gunshot wounds.

“Baltimore County suffered through a horrific and sickening event, which changed the lives of many people, including some who were lost,” said Police Chief Melissa Hyatt during a Monday press conference. “For the friends and family of the victims, for the employees of the Royal Farm Store and our entire Baltimore County community, our thoughts and prayers are with you. The Baltimore County Police Department will remain steadfast in our support for those who were impacted by this tragedy.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Suspect Dead After 3 Fatal Shootings, Fire In Baltimore County  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

