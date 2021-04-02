Donnie McClurkin Explains His Backstory on TV One’s ‘Uncensored’: ‘Christians Are Not Exempt From Hellish Things’ [EXCLUSIVE]

| 04.02.21
Donnie McClurkin made headlines this week when the trailer for his upcoming episode of TV One’s Uncensored dropped. He not only opened up about the loss of his brother and how Oprah helped his record sales go from 30,000 to 300,000, but he also opened up about why he thinks he’ll be alone for the rest of his life.

RELATED: Donnie McClurkin On Relationships: "I'll Probably Be Alone For The Rest Of My Life" [VIDEO]

This week in an interview with Erica Campbell and our guest co-host Todd Dulaney, McClurkin elaborated what he meant by the bombshell statement, explaining that while he hoped for the fairytale relationship and family, every time he was in a relationship, it broke him. In that same sentiment, he also explained how Christians are not exempt from emotional distress.

Hear more in the exclusive chat up top and tune in to Uncensored this Sunday at 10/9c on TV One.

Donnie McClurkin Explains His Backstory on TV One’s ‘Uncensored’: ‘Christians Are Not Exempt From Hellish Things’ [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

