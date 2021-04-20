Sammie Styles
Business Description: Sammie Style’s is a woman owned, minority owned home based business that specializes in hair care, treatments, styling, braids, weaves, locs, & so much more. Go see her & have a happy hair day.
Business Website: https://sammiestyles.com
The Real Connected Co.
Business Description: Real talk, real connections, real impact.
Business Website: https://www.realconnected.com
Lextheflexrobes & Lingerie
Business Description: Where every women is sexy! And any size is accepted! So come get sexy with Lexi !
Business Website: https://www.lextheflex.com/shop-lextheflex-robes
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-20-2021] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com