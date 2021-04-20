CLOSE
Maryland State Employees Relocating To Downtown Baltimore

The aerial view on Inner Harbor and Harbor East district and marina at Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, at sunset.

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan announcing a plan to relocate 3,300 state employees from 12 state agencies to downtown Baltimore.

This comes as the city experiences at nearly 24% vacancy rate. Jobs in the area have also declined by 5.6%.

“Some of our state facilities are in such poor condition that it is currently costing us more money to maintain those buildings than to rent property downtown,” Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said. “It is my hope that we will move forward an be able to move forward with more modern, vibrant workspace for our hard-working state employees and that this investment will spur additional economic and civic revitalization and transformation in the downtown business district.”

It’ll cost around $50 million to relocate all of those employees. The health department and the Department of Human Servies will be the first of the 12 agencies to relocate.

The hope is to revitalize and stabilize Baltimore’s central business district.

Source: WBAL-TV

