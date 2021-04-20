East Baltimore Facility Halts Production Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Emergent BioSolutions has halted production of COVID-19 vaccines at its East Baltimore facility.

It comes as the Food and Drug Administration continues an investigation into the facility.

The company was instructed to quarantine all vaccine material already manufactured.

The pause will remain in place until the FDA completes its inspection of the facility.

Last month, Emergent had to toss 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines that had been contaminated.

