CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Fire Breaks Out At Domino Sugar Factory In Baltimore

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Domino Sugars

Source: M.E. Miller / Getty

UPDATE 4/20/2021 5:45 PM EST:

Owners of the Domino Sugar factory in Baltimore issued the following statement on Tuesday’s fire:

A fire in the raw sugar shed of the Baltimore Refinery was reported at approximately 3 pm on Tuesday. The Baltimore City Fire Department was immediately contacted and the refinery was evacuated.  All employees are accounted for and no injuries occurred.

The refinery is currently not operating and the fire department remains on the scene.  The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

Fire crews are on the scene of a reported fire at the Domino Sugar Factory in Baltimore.

Smoke could be seen for miles coming from the building.

This is a developing story. Details will be added as more information comes in. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Fire Breaks Out At Domino Sugar Factory In Baltimore  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close