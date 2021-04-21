CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Walk-Up COVID Vaccination Lines Opening In Maryland Thursday

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
pharmaceutical companies are investigating the coronavirus vaccine (covid-19)

Source: Luis Diaz Devesa / Getty

You won’t have to make an appointment to receive your COVID-19 vaccine at some sites around the state.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Wednesday, Gov. Larry Hogan announced that walk-up lines will be open at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital and FEMA site at the Greenbelt Metro Station. This all gets started on Thursday.

A drive-thru site will also open at Ripken Stadium in Harford County on Thursday.

The state has also launched a new campaign to encourage vaccinations called “No Arm Left Behind.” The team will start by contacting more than 70,000 of the state’s Medicaid recipients ages 50 and up, plus conduct clinics at senior centers.

They will also partner with MHEC to conduct college campus outreach and help reserve appointments for students at the state’s mass vaccination sites.

The campaign is planning partnerships with major employers in the area like Southwest Airlines, Exelon, Comcast, Amazon and others. They will also conduct vaccination clinics for essential workers at manufacturers and start outreach with agricultural workers.

If you have questions about the vaccine, you can call the vaccine support center 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to get help: 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Walk-Up COVID Vaccination Lines Opening In Maryland Thursday  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close