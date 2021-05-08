Good News
Natasha Rothwell Inks Production Deal With ABC Signature

“I’m so thrilled to be partnering with ABC Signature, and to have the opportunity to tell thoughtful, nuanced stories that center marginalized voices,” said Rothwell.

Actress, writer and producer Natasha Rothwell is making boss moves in the realm of entertainment. According to Deadline, she recently inked a production deal with ABC Signature.

Through the deal—which was made through Rothwell’s production company Big Hattie Productions—she will lead the creation and development of television projects for the entertainment company. The pact falls under Disney General Entertainment’s BIPOC Creator Initiative which is spearheaded by Tara Duncan. Beyond her work on the hit HBO series Insecure as a cast member and producer, Rothwell—a former educator who has worked with the KIPP NYC College Prep High School, Los Angeles Public Libraries and other institutions that are at the intersection of education and the arts—wrote content for Saturday Night Live and the sketch series Netflix Presents: The Characters in which she also starred in.

She says she is beyond excited to team up with ABC Signature to bring diverse narratives to the forefront. “It was important to me to find a studio partner that would not only honor my vision and my voice as a storyteller, but also one that shared my hunger for stories that broaden the limited scope with which BIPOCs have traditionally been viewed––stories where our humanity isn’t a plot point or up for debate but it’s understood, celebrated and explored in new and interesting ways,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “That’s why I’m so thrilled to be partnering with ABC Signature, and to have the opportunity to tell thoughtful, nuanced stories that center marginalized voices––stories that dare to subvert expectations all under the banner of Big Hattie Productions.”

Black women have historically tapped into the power of their artistry to amplify the stories and voices of underrepresented communities and they are securing major deals to continue to drive impact in the entertainment space. News about Rothwell comes after Issa Rae inked a multi-year production deal with WarnerMedia.

Natasha Rothwell Inks Production Deal With ABC Signature  was originally published on newsone.com

