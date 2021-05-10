Celebrity News
Snoop Dogg Is Summonsing All Prayer Warriors

This is the beginning of Mother Day weekend and everyone’s favorite rapper the legendary Snoop Dogg is summonsing out prayers for his dear momma Beverly Tate.

Ain’t a woman alive that could take my mama’s place Lady, don’t you know we love you? (Dear Mama)

Sweet lady, place no one above you (You are appreciated) Sweet lady, don’t you know we love you? 

49 year old Long Beach native Calvin  Broadus Jr., best know as Uncle Snoop took to his personal Instagram to ask for prayers for his mother Ms. Beverly Tate.  The rapper did not divulge the reasoning for the prayers, but God’s children understand that no reason is required for prayers to go up so that blessings can rain down.

We will be keeping Ms Beverly Tate uplifted in our prayers.

See Snoop Dogg’s posts below

Snoop Dogg

