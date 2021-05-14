Arts & Entertainment
‘Black-ish’ Coming To A Close With Upcoming 8th & Final Season

Black-ish is coming back – for one final look into the life of the Johnson family.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show created by Kenya Barris and spawned an ‘-ish’ universe with Grown-ish and mixed-ish will conclude after its upcoming eighth season. Barris confirmed the news on Instagram Friday (May 14).

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish has been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON, Barris wrote. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

Over the course of its eight seasons, the show has been nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards and a Peabody. Actress Tracee Ellis-Ross made history in 2017 when she became the first Black actress since Debbie Allen for Fame to win the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

The show has been praised for its ability to tackle hard-hitting issues such as social justice, racism, voting, the pandemic and more through the course of its eight-season run. The feat is not lost on Barris.

“In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for — and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!” Barris said. “This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period and especially on a network television comedy.”

