U.S. Struggles With Coronavirus Amid A Surge Of New Cases

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect.

Sam’s Club has announced its offering of free samples is returning to stores everywhere, though it will be adjusted in this newfound post-pandemic world.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Members of the warehouse chain were unable to receive free samples since last March, due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. But now, the company, which is part of Walmart, plans to resume its “Taste & Tips” program on weekends only.

The samples offered to shoppers will come in limited quantities and are going to be in covered containers, among other safety measures.

Sam’s Club is also preparing to offer free samples through a “new roaming truck.”

The warehouse chain is not the only store of its kind to bring back samples as Costco is doing the same thing in bringing back the freebies for its members as well.

Will you once again have free samples at Sam’s Club or anywhere else?

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Johnny Louis and Getty Images

Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s Club!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close