Some people truly have zero sympathy for their elders, and unfortunately that was the case for a woman in Uptown Houston after she was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500.

Based off a report by Click2Houston, the incident actually happened back on April 28 in the vicinity of a mostly empty office building in the Uptown area. The woman, who chose not to be identified, says of the ordeal, “He was behind me, he grabbed me, he turned me around and told me he wanted my purse.”

Take a look below at more details of the incident, via Click2Houston:

“The suspect, who was seen in the surveillance video wearing a checkered mask, went through the woman’s purse before taking her bank card and forcing her to drive him to a Bank of America located in the 4300 block of San Felipe, police said.

The woman said she made a $500 cash withdraw before dropping the man back off at his vehicle.

According to the woman, before leaving, the man in the video snapped a picture of her driver’s license and warned her not to do anything or he would come back to harm her.”

As you’ll see in the video below, the suspect’s mask had enough of his face exposed to get a good description. He’s described as a Black male between the ages of 20-25, about 5′8″ – 5′10″ tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds. The vehicle he may be riding around in is described as an older, silver car model.

See the surveillance video clips below via KHOU 11, and hit up Crime Stoppers at 713-222 TIPS if you can provide any helpful info in this case.

 

Houston Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM Where She’s Robbed  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

