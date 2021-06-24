Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Cast From ‘A Different World’ Reunite On E!’s ‘Reunion Road Trip’

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Comedy Central, TVLand, Nick and Nickelodeon Summer 2006 TCA Press Tour - Panel

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

E! Entertainment’s series “Reunion Road Trip” caught up with the cast of A Different World and writer Susan Fales.

The cast and crew talk about how important it was to discuss current events and relevant subject matter on the show. The hit family sitcom The Cosby Show created a spinoff show to follow Denise Huxtable, who enters the predominantly Black and fictional college Hillman College. A Different World follows a group of Hillman students who were working through their Black college woes and adulthood simultaneously.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The cast featured E!’s reunion special included Whitley, played by Jasmine Guy, who was a Southern belle with an unforgettable attitude. There was also Dwayne Wayne, portrayed by Kadeem Harrison, who was a math major and signature glasses. The widely successful voice actress, Cree Summers played a liberated Freddie on the show. Sinbad also played one of the professors and coaches at Hillman as Walter Oates. Dawnn Lewis, who played Denise’s sophomore year roommate Jaleesa, also joins the original crew.

Fales recalls the show’s writing team visiting various college campuses like Spelman College and Morehouse College in Atlanta to research the topics that affected college students the most during that time.

“One of the things that I loved was that our show was based on legacy,” Dawnn Lewis adds to the conversation. “However you guys figured it out to get all of those amazing people to guest star on our show. Patti Labelle, Diane Caroll, Gladys Knight, Richard Roundtree.”

The show stressed the importance of uplifting the Black community while highlighting the issues that plagued it. A Different World was not afraid to bring awareness to topics of race, politics and culture, which ultimately shifted the way Black people were represented in television.

Catch the full episode of “Reunion Road Trip: It’s A Different World” on E! Entertainment.

The Cast From ‘A Different World’ Reunite On E!’s ‘Reunion Road Trip’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

A Different World

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close