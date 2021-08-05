Local
$3 Million Settlement Reached For Family Of Korryn Gaines

Jury awards more than $37 million to family of woman killed by police after standoff that was partially broadcast on social media

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

It’s a major step toward justice 5 years in the making. A $3 million settlement has been reached for the family of Korryn Gaines.

Gaines was shot and killed by a Baltimore County Police officer after a 7-hour standoff inside of her apartment. Her then 5-year-old son was shot twice, but survived. Legal claims brought on by her son Kodi’s lawyers have been left unsettled.

“The family finally got a chance to begin the healing process,” said the family lawyer, J. Wyndal Gordon.

Gordon also said the message goes beyond the money. He’s calling for accountability and police reform. They’re still pushing for criminal charges against the officer who fired the fatal shot.

In 2016, prosecutors declined to charge him in the shooting, calling it justified.

In a statement to CBS Baltimore, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said “The county is committed to doing right by the family of Korryn Gaines and this resolution is an important step towards closure and healing for our community.”

