Governor Larry Hogan Announces New Vaccination Requirements

Following the spike in cases of the Delta variant Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday (August 5th)  that state employees who work in congregant settings  must be vaccinated or continue to have regular Covid testing. Hogan said in a press conference “These actions are being taken to further protect our most vulnerable citizens,” and the policy goes into effect September 1.

An update on COVID-19 here in Maryland, 729 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths have been reported according to state health department data released Wednesday morning.

