Inspirational Livestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – How To Fight Darkness With Light

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Today on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from Romans 12:21 Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. The devotion today shows us how we can over our flesh to retaliate when someone has wronged us. This isn’t something that nonbelivers will understand. For we are taught to retaliate when someone has done us wrong. But, God says be light in a dark situation, love them who hate! Now this really walking in faith! Check out what Pastor Warren says about it:

How to Fight Darkness with Light

I don’t know if there’s anything more counter-cultural today than responding to evil with good. And because it’s so counter-cultural, it can be one of the hardest things to do.

When someone causes trouble in your life, you need to respond positively. The Bible says, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good” (Romans 12:21 NIV).

That’s a step of faith, isn’t it? Because everything in you probably wants to overcome evil with evil and fight darkness with more darkness. That’s why it takes faith to go against what your flesh and culture are telling you to do and instead trust in God, responding to darkness with his light.

You fight darkness with light, hatred with love, and unkindness with kindness. You don’t let evil overcome you. You overcome evil with good.

That’s tough to do. But it gets even tougher: “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Matthew 5:44 NIV).

Is that easy? No. Is it unusual? Yes. Is it a choice? Absolutely. It’s your choice to respond better than your enemies. Choosing light over darkness means walking the way of Jesus. And Jesus wouldn’t just walk away from a fight and forget. He would lay down his life if that’s what he needed to do to show how much he loves someone—and that’s exactly what he did.

God doesn’t want you to retaliate. He also wants you to do good. He wants you to show love to even the hardest hearts by praying for them and asking God to give them hearts like his.

Jesus gave us the greatest example of responding in love and praying for our enemies. When you follow his example, you’ll stand out in a world where everyone thinks of themselves first.

Taking the step of faith to overcome evil with good will not always be easy, but it will make you a powerful witness for Jesus.

(See the full teaching on the Bible App.)

About the Author:

Rick Warren is an innovative pastor, renowned author, and global influencer. The various ministries Pastor Rick has created are a multi-faceted expression of his heart to bring the whole Gospel to the whole world. Since founding Saddleback Church in 1980, Rick Warren continues to be at the forefront of the evangelical movement, encouraging churches everywhere to be a sanctuary for hope and healing. Connect With Pastor Rick Warren at https://pastorrick.com/

Inspirational Livestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – How To Fight Darkness With Light was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: