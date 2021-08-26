Local
First Maryland West Nile Virus Case Confirmed In Baltimore

Mosquito (Culicidae sp) feeding, close-up

It looks like the West Nile Virus has made its way to Baltimore! As if we didn’t have enough to worry about, the Maryland Department of Health has announced  that an adult living in Baltimore has the first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in the state in 2021. The Maryland Department of Health’s Deputy Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Jinlene Chan said

“This is the season when we start to see West Nile virus spread in Maryland, so we urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection, “disease surveillance teams are closely monitoring increasing numbers of infected mosquitoes that have turned up in several areas across the state.”

CBS Baltimore reports, 

The number of people testing positive for West Nile Virus varies from year. Officials said in 2018, 45 people tested positive while in 2019, only seven people were known to have contracted the virus.

