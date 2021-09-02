Local
HomeLocal

Maryland To Allow You To Store Your Driver’s License On Your iPhone

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman Lounges on Sofa With Smart Phone

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

The state of Maryland is one out of a half-dozen states where you can store your driver’s license on your phone. However, that’s only if you’re willing to send Apple a picture of your license and a selfie for verification.

The company and state leaders announced the move on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Maryland is proud to be a leader once again in safe innovation with the implementation of mobile driver’s licenses,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement. “As we look to the future, we are committed to enhancing convenience and accessibility while maintaining the highest safety and security standards for our state and citizens.”

The Transportation Security Administration has agreed to accept the mobile licenses at airport checkpoints.

“We are excited that the TSA and so many states are already on board to help bring this to life for travelers across the country using only their iPhone and Apple Watch, and we are already in discussions with many more states as we’re working to offer this nationwide in the future,” Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said.

It’s unclear when it will begin. But, the program will kick off in Arizona and Georgia and then expand to Maryland Connecticut, Kentucky, Iowa, Oklahoma and Utah. The states will provide their respective timelines.

Source: Baltimore Sun

Maryland To Allow You To Store Your Driver’s License On Your iPhone  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
05.26.21

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Close