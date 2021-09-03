Community Affairs Show: Lisa Fields Shares The Importance of Defending The Faith Through The Jude 3 Project

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Christian Apologist, Lisa Fields. A Christian Apologist is a branch of Christian Theology that defends Christianity against objections. Lisa Fields started the Jude 3 Project to carry out the very mission found in Jude 3:1. The Apostle Paul said, Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was needful for me to write unto you, and exhort you that ye should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints. Contending for the faith means to defend it.

The Jude 3 Project does just that through events, podcast, web courses and provocative conversations. In fact, this weekend check out the 2021 Courageous Conversations Gathering. Courageous Conversations is Jude 3 Project’s annual

gathering that pairs black voices trained in conservative and progressive spaces to discuss topics that are relevant for the church and culture. The goals of the conference are as follows: To get beyond the caricatures that divide us, to sharpen one another, to build genuine relationships with those who think differently, to provide a safe space for dialogue, to

demonstrate how to effectively discuss controversial issues with people who think differently, to show the world the diversity of thought within the black church.

Virtual Registration allows access to some of the most powerful speakers and theologian until Monday, September 6th 11:59. Register Here: https://www.courageousconvos.org/register

About Lisa Fields:

Lisa Fields, one of the world’s most sought-after Christian apologist, combines her passion for

biblical literacy with her heart for sharing God’s love to all those she meets. During college she

took a New Testament course that shifted the trajectory of her life. As a pastor’s kid, she was

familiar with church, the Christian faith, and the importance of reading the Bible. On the first day

of her New Testament class, the professor declared, “I’m going to change everything you

thought you knew about Jesus.” Throughout the course, her professor focused on biblical

contradictions and textual criticism. In every sense of the matter, Lisa’s faith was challenged –

she was forced to rethink what she believed and decide if she would keep believing or abandon

her faith. During her last year of seminary, her passion to teach others how to defend their faith

was clear. It was then that the Jude 3 Project was birthed. As Founder and President, Lisa’s

primary mission for the Jude 3 Project is to help the Black Christian community know what they

believe and why they believe.

Community Affairs Show: Lisa Fields Shares The Importance of Defending The Faith Through The Jude 3 Project was originally published on praisedc.com

