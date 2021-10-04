National
Bubba Wallace Becomes Second Black Driver To Win Elite NASCAR Cup Race

"Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry. Been plenty of times when I wanted to give up." - Bubba Wallace

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

Whether you are a NASCAR fan or not, the name Bubba Wallace has become familiar to all of us. Wallace recently made history as the first Black driver to ever lead a lap at the Daytona 500 and today, October 4th, 2021 he made history again! Bubba Wallace becomes the second Black Driver to win NASCAR Cup Race!

RELATED: Bubba Wallace Makes History at Daytona 500 As First Black Racer Ever to Lead A Lap

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

As reported by ESPN, “Wallace had driven through a crash and to the front of the field five laps before the second rain stoppage of the race. NASCAR tried to dry the track for almost 45 minutes, but up against sundown and the rain not showing any signs of ceasing, the race was called off.” This is Wallace’s first season driving for 23X1 Racing a part of Michael Jordan’s team.

RELATED: Michael Jordan & Bubba Wallace To Join Forces In NASCAR

Wandell Scott was the first Black driver to win at NASCAR’s elite Cup level back in 1963. This honor is tremendous to Wallace especially with a lot of the racism he has faced while begin in this White dominate sport. Wallace was very emotional during his speech after the win saying,

This is for all the kids out there that want to have an opportunity and whatever they want to achieve, and be the best at what they want to do,” Wallace said as he choked back tears. “You’re going to go through a lot of (BS). But you always got to stick true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you.

Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry. Been plenty of times when I wanted to give up.

 

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

 

RELATED: NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Will Be Revving Up A #BlackLivesMatter Car For Next Race

RELATED: NASCAR Confirms Noose Was Inside Bubba Wallace’s Garage After Investigation

Bubba Wallace Becomes Second Black Driver To Win Elite NASCAR Cup Race  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Bubba Wallace

Close