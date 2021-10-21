Praise Featured Video CLOSE

A man and a woman have been hospitalized after a double shooting in northwest Baltimore early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on the 5100 block of Linden Heights. Officers arrived to the scene to find the victims, a 25-year-old man and a woman.

Both were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Man & Woman Injured In Double Shooting In Northwest Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

