Ce Ce Winans Adds Four New Trophies To Her Dove Award Collection And She Looked Amazing!!!

The incomparable CeCe Winans continues to blaze the trail in the music industry with heartfelt and empowering songs. Winans’ chart- topping album, Believe For It won big at the 52nd Annual Dove Awards that was taped at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville, TN and aired Friday, October 22nd on Trinity Broadcast Network at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The beloved singer, songwriter walked away with four major wins increasing her count to 26 Dove Awards overall. The 2021 wins including: Gospel Artist of the Year, Gospel Album of the Year, Believe For It (PureSprings Gospel/ Fair Trade); Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year, “Believe For It” (CeCe Winans, Kyle Lee, Mitch Wong & Dwan Hill) and Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year, “Great is Thy Faithfulness” with Carrie Underwood are a testament to the success of Winans’ first live recording. The collection of 12 worship songs speaks to the hearts of Winans’ global fan-base and it’s their loyal support that keeps the music alive and relevant.

Not only did Winans rack up the wins, but the Glam Squad had her looking more radiant than ever.

The multiple award-winning singer was styled by Jason Bolin @stylist JBolin; hair, Ashley Phillips @ashrphil; and make-up, Nikki Campbell @bluartistry.

The repeated standing ovations throughout the night confirmed that the audience was in agreement giving their stamp of approval for Winans’ performance and appearance.

