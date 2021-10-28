Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Teen Arrested For Columbia Carjacking

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Car theft - thief trying to break into the vehicle.

Source: manusapon kasosod / Getty

A 16-year-old Baltimore boy is being charged as an adult in connection to a carjacking Tuesday morning in Columbia.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Harpers Farm Road. The victim told police he was approached by two assailants with their faces partially covered.

Police said one of the assailants produced a handgun, assaulted the victim and demanded the car.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The victim and two other passengers got out of the car and the thieves drove off.

Officers were able to find the car nearby and arrested the 16-year-old.

The teen is facing armed carjacking, robbery, motor vehicle theft, assault and weapon violations charges.

Source: WBAL-TV

Baltimore Teen Arrested For Columbia Carjacking  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70

Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.01.70
Close