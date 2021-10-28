Local
Aviation Program Launched At Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Students at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute now have a new career path to choose from. A flight simulator was installed at the school during the summer and students have been logging flight hours since school has reopened.

The simulator cost the district $50,000, but the Empowering Through Aviation (ETA) program is helping with training and mentorship.

“It’s a big reach, but to have this kind of equipment means that young people can whet their appetites and get hooked,” Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, chief executive officer for Baltimore City Schools, said.

Mike Jacobson, director of ETA, said the simulator is pretty close to the real thing. He’s pilot himself with 24 years experience flying.

“There are lots of folks in demographics here in the city that we hope to accelerate,” Jacobson said.

