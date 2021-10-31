National
Texas Police Laughed At Biden Campaign’s Request For Help During Highway Harassment Incident

An amended filing in the federal lawsuit says officers and a dispatcher not only made light of the situation, but at least one person even laughed at people’s distress.

Voters Cast Ballots In The Texas Primary Election

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Police in Central Texas refused to provide an escort for a Biden campaign bus after an encounter with the aggressive “Trump Train” on the highway ahead of the November 2020 election.  

The Texas Tribune reported that 911 transcripts document the San Marcos’ police refusal to provide support after Trump supporters nearly ran the bus off the road. An amended filing in the federal lawsuit says officers and a dispatcher not only made light of the situation, but at least one person even laughed at people’s distress. (Read the full report here).  

Earlier this summer, former state Sen. Wendy Davis and others from the Biden campaign filed a lawsuit against San Marcos officials for their failure to respond. Davis was running for congress, and the group was scheduled to make three campaign stops later canceled due to the incident.

CNN reported other plaintiffs include the bus driver Timothy Holloway, White House staffer David Gins, and a former campaign volunteer Eric Cervini. According to the lawsuit, the caravan of Trump supporters laid siege to the Biden campaign bus for 90 minutes.  

The aggressive driving was captured in photos and video on social media last fall. From the footage, Trump supporters tried to slow down the bus and run it off the road.

Another lawsuit filed against participants in the “Trump Train” alleges the group conspired to take actions that violated the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. Passed during reconstruction, the act was one of three enforcement acts enacted to curb racial violence post-civil war. In its modern usage, the Ku Klux Klan Act serves as a cause of action to address civil rights violations.

Serve and protect is commonly cited as a police motto, but instances such as this call into question the dedication to keeping people safe. For authorities in San Marcos to refuse to help terrified travelers is not only a failure in basic duty but reinforces complaints raised about police across the country. 

Texas Police Laughed At Biden Campaign’s Request For Help During Highway Harassment Incident  was originally published on newsone.com

