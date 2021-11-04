Praise Featured Video CLOSE

After Tuesday’s election Republican Winsome Sears has become Virginia’s new lieutenant governor. She ran alongside Republican Glenn Youngkin, who also won and is now the new governor.

Sears, who immigrated to the United States from Jamaica as a child, makes history with her win as the first woman to be elected to Virginia’s second-highest elected office and the first woman of color to hold statewide office. There are only 10 other Black women in the U.S. who have ever held statewide office.

Sears’ won over 51% of the votes compared to Democratic nominee This may not be the final step for Sears as five of the last 10 lieutenant governors went on to become governors themselves.

Winsome Sears Makes History As The First Woman of Color Elected As Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor was originally published on woldcnews.com

