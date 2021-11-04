National
HomeNational

Winsome Sears Makes History As The First Woman of Color Elected As Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Glenn Youngkin Campaign Holds Election Night Event

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

After Tuesday’s election Republican Winsome Sears has become Virginia’s new lieutenant governor. She ran alongside Republican Glenn Youngkin, who also won and is now the new governor.

Sears, who immigrated to the United States from Jamaica as a child, makes history with her win as the first woman to be elected to Virginia’s second-highest elected office and the first woman of color to hold statewide office. There are only 10 other Black women in the U.S. who have ever held statewide office.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Sears’ won over 51% of the votes compared to Democratic nominee Hala Ayala who received 49% of the votes. This may not be the final step for Sears as five of the last 10 lieutenant governors went on to become governors themselves.

Winsome Sears Makes History As The First Woman of Color Elected As Virginia’s Lieutenant Governor  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Virginia

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest

Iyanla Vanzant Says ‘Fix My Life’ Resulted In…

For 10 seasons 'Iyanla: Fix My Life' helped mend relationships suffering in everything from abuse and addiction to sexless marriages…
01.01.70

How The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act…

May 25, 2021 marks the one year anniversary of the horrific day George Floyd was murdered by Derek Chauvin in front of a…
01.01.70

Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
01.01.70

‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
01.01.70

Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.01.70

Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.01.70

Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
01.01.70

Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.01.70

Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.01.70

Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.01.70
Close