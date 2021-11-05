The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Is Coming From Maryland

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is coming from Maryland.

It’s the first time the tree has been picked from the state.

The 79-foot, 12-ton Norway Spruce has been donated by a family in Elkton.

It was cut on Thursday and will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday.

The tree will be wrapped in 50,000 multi-colored energy efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski crystal star.

Source: WBAL-TV

