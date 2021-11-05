Inspirational Lifestyles: The Power of Being Thankful By Joyce Meyer – Living Amazed (Day #5)

Cheryl Jackson
Living Amazed (Day #5)

I think that many times we let what should be extremely special to us—things we should be extremely grateful for—become too commonplace. Several years ago, I was “prayer murmuring” to the Lord (praying but kind of murmuring at the same time), and I said, “Lord, why don’t I have those exciting, special things happen in my life like I used to when I first started to know You?”

I’ll never forget what the Lord spoke to my heart so clearly. He said, “Joyce, I still do the same things all the time, it’s just that you’ve gotten used to it.” Ouch!

I believe that if we’ll stay amazed at the things God is doing in our lives—even the little things—we’ll never be without hope. I encourage you to realize what you have, be thankful, and decide to live amazed…jaw-dropping, wide-eyed, “Wow! That was God!” amazed.

Prayer of Thanks: I am grateful that You are always doing special things in my life, Lord, and I pray that I will recognize them and be generous in my praise and gratitude. Help me to live amazed!

Scripture Reference:

Luke 4:32 32 And they were astonished at his doctrine: for his word was with power.

About Joyce Meyer Ministries: https://www.joycemeyer.org/

 

