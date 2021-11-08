Arts & Entertainment
Twitter Is Already In Love With Viola Davis As Michelle Obama In ‘The First Lady’ Photos

The first pictures of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in the upcoming series, "The First Lady" were released and Twitter already has a lot to say about the actress's portrayal of our former FLOTUS.

HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER

Source: ABC/Brian Bowen Smith / ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Viola Davis is set to play our forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, in the upcoming Showtime drama, The First Lady, and Twitter couldn’t be happier for the latest adaptation!As soon as the first photos were released, fans took to the social media platform to tweet their reactions to seeing the legendary actress take on the powerful former FLOTUS. While some praised Viola for her take on Mrs. Obama, in true Twitter fashion, others took to the platform to share a few jokes and make a few memes on how Viola channeled our favorite FLOTUS.

“Viola Davis has got Michelle Obama’s smirk down,” one Twitter user wrote. 
While another said, “Yea. She bout to chew this role,” while sharing a photo of Michelle Obama alongside the first look photos of Viola. 

This Twitter user commented on how similar Viola’s eyebrows were to Michelle’s, writing, “Makeup was not playing with the ‘Michelle O’ eyebrow on Viola.” 

“Viola Davis’ Michelle Obama eyebrows deserve an Emmy!” wrote this fan, adding to the commentary on Viola’s eyebrows.

While this fan wrote, “The incomparable Viola Davis as Michelle Obama for Showtimes The First Lady. Look at how she nails Michelle’s pursed smile.”

The First Lady is set to air in the Spring of 2022.

