Israel Houghton Shares New Music and Talks About Retirement on The REAL (video)

Following a five-year hiatus, Israel and  New Breed have returned with three new projects this year; “Feels Like Home, Vol 1” “Feels like Home Vol 2” and recent release, “Project LA: Alive in Los Angeles.”

In a recent interview with The Real’s  Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton, Israel shared that he privately retired from music about three years ago. He said,

“The difference is when I first started out it was all about chase chase chase. It was like I’ve got goals that I gotta reach…. the difference is I’m very very very satisfied and fulfilled, and so anything I’m doing right now is just for the love. It’s not for the money,” 

It’s sounds like Israel’s in a really good place.  I think fans will be fine at him being creative and releasing music at his own pace.  Check out the interview:

Israel’s new single from “Project LA” features DOE.  It’s called “Broken People”.  Check it out:

