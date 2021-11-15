Inspirational Lifestyles: Habits of A Thankful Heart – The Habits of Highly Thankful People (Day #1)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Habits of Highly Thankful People (Day #1)

Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! (Philippians 4:4)

It’s nearly Thanksgiving in the United States. For some of us, the holidays are a favorite time of year. But for those who are experiencing financial problems, or are grieving, or find themselves exhausted by work or family situations, thanksgiving is difficult. We know we are supposed to be grateful. But when times are hard, how can we be?

We often think that giving thanks is something we do in response to our circumstances. Yet Paul makes clear that Christians are thankful not only because of their circumstances but even despite them. Paul writes from Rome, where he awaits trial, to the church in Philippi—a church experiencing persecution and financial hardship. But he says, “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!”

How does Paul expect us to be thankful? Through sheer will—forcing ourselves to be grateful when we aren’t? Or by self-delusion, telling ourselves that things aren’t really that bad, even when they are? No; as Paul demonstrates throughout Philippians, the source of our thankfulness is the hope of the gospel.

Studying Philippians can help us cultivate the habits of thankful people. As we do that, let’s work toward the powerful personal change that comes from a life transformed by God’s love.

Philippians 4:4-7 Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice. 5Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand. 6Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. 7And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

