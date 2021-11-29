Get Up Mornings With Erica
Pastor Mark Couch Talks About His New Book "Refuse To Quit" | Get Up! Exclusive [Listen]

Pastor Mark Couch has an amazing testimony that you should hear. Couch went through a major, invasive Back surgery and was told he would be limited. However, he pushed through and it led to writing his new book “Refuse To Quit. Couch, Senior Pastor of the Exodus Life Church in Atlanta and the founder of Mark Couch Ministries talks about how to push through some of the difficulties and dilemmas that you may go through in your lifetime.

From Amazon:

In this life your opportunities to quit will far outweigh your opportunities to succeed. Therefore, I have learned the key to victory is to push past dilemmas and situations that feel like setbacks. You must believe the setbacks are only opportunities to get one step closer to your destination.

Can I ask you a question? What is your greatest obstacle right now? What is it that makes you worried, fearful, depressed, sick, stuck, stagnant or paralyzed? Think about it for 60 seconds. That which you are thinking about right now is what you must overcome! That is what you must fight your way through, declaring no matter how much it hurts, no matter the pain, no matter how long it takes to prevail, “I refuse to quit.”

Listen to the amazing interview and be inspired.

